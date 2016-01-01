Debra Koenitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Koenitz, ATR-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Debra Koenitz, ATR-BC is a Counselor in Highland Park, IL.
Locations
- 1 1860 Sheridan Rd Ste 320, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 525-6699
- 2 37512 N North Ave, Beach Park, IL 60087 Directions (847) 525-6699
- 3 34930 N US Highway 45 Ste 204, Lake Villa, IL 60046 Directions (847) 525-6699
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Debra Koenitz, ATR-BC
- Counseling
- English
- 1144350497
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Koenitz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Koenitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Debra Koenitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Koenitz.
