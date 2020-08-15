Debra Johnson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Debra Johnson, APRN
Debra Johnson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
ADvanced Behavioral Health PLLC110 Helm St, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 506-2967
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Passport Health Plan
I refuse to see anyone else but her, the staff always good to me.
About Debra Johnson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346586153
- MBA Indiana Wesleyan
Debra Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Debra Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Johnson.
