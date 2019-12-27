Debra Jarousky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Jarousky, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Debra Jarousky, LMHC is a Counselor in Plainville, MA.
Debra Jarousky works at
Locations
Debra L Jarousky Lmhcllc30 Man Mar Dr Ste 13, Plainville, MA 02762 Directions (508) 695-3885
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is Awesome incredible fantastic highly recommend her the office is like a summer day she is one of the best part of my past and future mental health is very important don't be in denial get help there are Awesome incredible fantastic people that are out there professionally that know from their education how to help guide you to a brighter future like a spring summer fall day you will have Hope for believing in yourself that you can do it.
About Debra Jarousky, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1518030626
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Jarousky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Jarousky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Debra Jarousky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Jarousky.
