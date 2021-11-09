Debra Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Hall, ARNP
Overview
Debra Hall, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA.
Locations
Heritage Family Medicine4001 Harrison Ave Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 704-2362
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best practitioner I have met so far. She is friendly and professional with appropriate patient education and prescription. She also has a good assessment skills that catches on going health concern. I had a satisfying treatment at her office before she sent me any referrals
About Debra Hall, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619289485
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Hall accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Debra Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Hall.
