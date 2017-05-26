Debra Fuentes, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Fuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Debra Fuentes, MED
Offers telehealth
Overview
Debra Fuentes, MED is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Willoughby, OH. They completed their fellowship with none
Debra Fuentes works at
Locations
Fuentes Counseling Services LLC36 Public Sq Ste 202, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 488-4081Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Fuentes Counseling Services L.L.C.7750 Town Centre Dr, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (440) 488-4081Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would absolutely recommend Debra to my family & friends. She has been helping me tremendously! I look forward to my Thursday meetings with her. She is friendly, approachable, knowledgeable & non-judgmental. She makes you feel comfortable.
About Debra Fuentes, MED
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1740550573
Education & Certifications
- none
- Hiram College
