Dr. Debra Fredericks, PHD

Dr. Debra Fredericks, PHD

Psychiatry
3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Debra Fredericks, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    890 Mill St Ste 305, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Acquired Brain Injuries
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease

Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease With Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Chevron Icon
Educational Therapy Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 11, 2018
    I don't know where I would be with out this women I have my bad days but all around most days I feel good I am so happy I got in to see her it changed my life after meny years of refusing help and give in meds that didn't help me I just gave up on help until I found her I was put on stuff that helps me and I been on my meds 2 years now and it's help me so much
    Shay in Reno, NV — Dec 11, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Debra Fredericks, PHD
    About Dr. Debra Fredericks, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609854967
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Pcc
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Fredericks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredericks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fredericks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fredericks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredericks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredericks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fredericks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fredericks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

