See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD

Optometry
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD is an Optometrist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Optometry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.

Dr. Feinberg works at Vision Specialists of Michigan in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bryan Johnson, OD
Dr. Bryan Johnson, OD
6 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Philip Schmitt, OD
Dr. Philip Schmitt, OD
10 (39)
View Profile
Dr. Lauren Sparschu, OD
Dr. Lauren Sparschu, OD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Specialists of Michigan
    2550 S Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 258-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Binocular Vision Disorder
Diplopia
Anxiety
Binocular Vision Disorder
Diplopia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feinberg?

    Aug 11, 2022
    I thought I was going blind. I had been to many eye doctors, optometrists. I heard she was the best. She is. I can see. She took me out of my progressives and put me in prism lens' to manage my light sensitivity issue and BVD. I can see now. I can drive at night. I don't feel like I am going to fall when I am looking down.
    Kim Lifton — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feinberg to family and friends

    Dr. Feinberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Feinberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD.

    About Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134265861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinberg works at Vision Specialists of Michigan in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Feinberg’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.