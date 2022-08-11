Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD
Overview
Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD is an Optometrist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Optometry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Locations
Vision Specialists of Michigan2550 S Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 258-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I thought I was going blind. I had been to many eye doctors, optometrists. I heard she was the best. She is. I can see. She took me out of my progressives and put me in prism lens' to manage my light sensitivity issue and BVD. I can see now. I can drive at night. I don't feel like I am going to fall when I am looking down.
About Dr. Debra Feinberg, OD
- Optometry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1134265861
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
