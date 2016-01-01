Dr. Decker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Decker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Debra Decker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Simi Valley, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3695 Alamo St Ste 200, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Directions (805) 522-1700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Debra Decker, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841342664
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.