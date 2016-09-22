See All Clinical Psychologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Debra Davis, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Debra Davis, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Debra Davis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Teaneck, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tracey Waldman, PHD
Dr. Tracey Waldman, PHD
10 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
10 (86)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    179 Cedar Ln Ste C, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 505-8972

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?

Sep 22, 2016
AMAZING! Dr. Davis is trust worthy and empathy for her clients. I would recommend clients to her because she is patient, you will get her full and best of all she is understanding of several issues with adults and juveniles.
Jenn in Passaic, NJ — Sep 22, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Debra Davis, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Debra Davis, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davis to family and friends

Dr. Davis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Davis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Debra Davis, PHD.

About Dr. Debra Davis, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1942680020
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Debra Davis, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.