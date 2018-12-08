See All Nurse Practitioners in New Haven, KY
Debra Danzinger, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Debra Danzinger, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, KY. 

Debra Danzinger works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in New Haven, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    323 Center St, New Haven, KY 40051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 08, 2018
Deb is the all time best! She has been my primary care for years & I wouldn't go to anyone else. Many of my family members & friends go to Deb & they all rave about the care she provides.
Shelley — Dec 08, 2018
About Debra Danzinger, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1578524641
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Debra Danzinger, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Danzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Debra Danzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Debra Danzinger works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in New Haven, KY. View the full address on Debra Danzinger’s profile.

Debra Danzinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Danzinger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Danzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Danzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

