Clinical Psychology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Debra Cirrincione, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Rockaway Park, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11412 Beach Channel Dr Ste 2, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 (718) 438-6690

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Asperger Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Asperger Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2021
    Dr. Cirrincione is very caring and insightful. I have been a patient of hers for over 1 year. She has helped me considerably with my anxiety and depression. She is very encouraging and supportive. I am very grateful that I found her.
    About Debra Cirrincione, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568523603
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Cirrincione, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Debra Cirrincione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Debra Cirrincione. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Cirrincione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Cirrincione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

