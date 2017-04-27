See All Counselors in Gilbert, AZ
Debra Burklund, LISAC Icon-share Share Profile

Debra Burklund, LISAC

Counseling
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Debra Burklund, LISAC is a Counselor in Gilbert, AZ. 

Debra Burklund works at Jonathan N. Weller, Ph.D. in Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Behavioral Health PC
    207 N Gilbert Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 345-1313
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Debra Burklund?

    Apr 27, 2017
    I did attend counseling with Debra for a couple years and I have to say that she's wonderful and the all the support, help and professional advised I received from her was great for such difficult times I was going through in my life.
    Carol in Queen Creek, AZ — Apr 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Debra Burklund, LISAC
    How would you rate your experience with Debra Burklund, LISAC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Debra Burklund to family and friends

    Debra Burklund's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Debra Burklund

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Debra Burklund, LISAC.

    About Debra Burklund, LISAC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780674499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Burklund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Debra Burklund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Burklund works at Jonathan N. Weller, Ph.D. in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Debra Burklund’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Debra Burklund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Burklund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Burklund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Burklund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Debra Burklund, LISAC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.