Dr. Debra Block, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Block, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Block, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Block works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Swedish Hospital2740 W Foster Ave Ste 109, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (224) 226-5222Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Dr. Debra Block1300 Meadow Rd Ste 210, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (224) 226-5222Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Block?
About Dr. Debra Block, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871624890
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Block, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Block appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.