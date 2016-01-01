See All Family Doctors in Puyallup, WA
Debra Berger, FNP-C

Family Medicine
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Debra Berger, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. 

Debra Berger works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Canyon Road in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Canyon Road
    15214 Canyon Rd E, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 539-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Clare Hospital
    About Debra Berger, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508107087
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

