See All Chiropractors in Saratoga Springs, NY
Dr. Debra Bader, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Debra Bader, DC

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Debra Bader, DC is a Chiropractor in Saratoga Springs, NY. 

Dr. Bader works at Bader Family Chiropractic Pllc in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bader Family Chiropractic Pllc
    58 Henry St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 581-3180

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bader?

Sep 28, 2015
Never experienced Chiropractic care on this level. She concentrates on your whole being and results are immediate. She is a licensed doctor and a natural healer with a warm and smart demeanor. Felt safe from the start.
Patty in Saratoga Springs, NY — Sep 28, 2015
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Debra Bader, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Debra Bader, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bader to family and friends

Dr. Bader's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bader

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Debra Bader, DC.

About Dr. Debra Bader, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679715593
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Debra Bader, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bader has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bader works at Bader Family Chiropractic Pllc in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bader’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Debra Bader, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.