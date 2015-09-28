Dr. Debra Bader, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Bader, DC
Overview
Dr. Debra Bader, DC is a Chiropractor in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Dr. Bader works at
Locations
Bader Family Chiropractic Pllc58 Henry St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 581-3180
Ratings & Reviews
Never experienced Chiropractic care on this level. She concentrates on your whole being and results are immediate. She is a licensed doctor and a natural healer with a warm and smart demeanor. Felt safe from the start.
About Dr. Debra Bader, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bader has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bader works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.
