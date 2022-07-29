Deborah Zimmermann, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Zimmermann, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deborah Zimmermann, PA is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC.
Locations
Lyndhurst Gynecologic Assocs111 Hanestown Ct # 151, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-9350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Debbie is easy to talk to and knows how to make you comfortable during uncomfortable procedures. She always takes the time to talk with me about my family and asks how I'm doing. My daughter has now started going to her based on my recommendation and she was also happy with her.
About Deborah Zimmermann, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Deborah Zimmermann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Zimmermann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
124 patients have reviewed Deborah Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Zimmermann.
