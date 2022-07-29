See All Physicians Assistants in Winston Salem, NC
Deborah Zimmermann, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Deborah Zimmermann, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (124)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Deborah Zimmermann, PA is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC. 

Deborah Zimmermann works at Lyndhurst Gynecologic Assocs in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
David Hieber, PA-C
David Hieber, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Magdeline Schott, PA-C
Magdeline Schott, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Rachel Walker, PA-C
Rachel Walker, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lyndhurst Gynecologic Assocs
    111 Hanestown Ct # 151, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 765-9350
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 124 ratings
    Patient Ratings (124)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah Zimmermann?

    Jul 29, 2022
    Debbie is easy to talk to and knows how to make you comfortable during uncomfortable procedures. She always takes the time to talk with me about my family and asks how I'm doing. My daughter has now started going to her based on my recommendation and she was also happy with her.
    Betty H — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah Zimmermann, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah Zimmermann, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Zimmermann to family and friends

    Deborah Zimmermann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah Zimmermann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Zimmermann, PA.

    About Deborah Zimmermann, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568562320
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Zimmermann, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Zimmermann works at Lyndhurst Gynecologic Assocs in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Deborah Zimmermann’s profile.

    124 patients have reviewed Deborah Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Zimmermann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Zimmermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Zimmermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah Zimmermann, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.