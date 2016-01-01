Deborah Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Young, LCAS
Deborah Young, LCAS is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Greensboro, NC.
Julie S. Whitt Lcsw Pllc515 College Rd Ste 18, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 299-2725
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1619099587
3 patients have reviewed Deborah Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Young.
