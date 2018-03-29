Dr. Winograd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Winograd, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Winograd, PHD is a Psychologist in Dana Point, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 24551 Del Prado Unit 3765, Dana Point, CA 92629 Directions (916) 254-8982
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Winograd helped me through a very dark time in my life. By her thoughtful guidance, profound insights and endless compassion, I gained much needed coping strategies still at use five years later.
About Dr. Deborah Winograd, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winograd accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winograd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Winograd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winograd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winograd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winograd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.