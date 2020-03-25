Deborah West has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah West, MA
Deborah West, MA is a Counselor in Corpus Christi, TX.
Deborah West works at
H.e.a.l. Inc.
101 N Shoreline Blvd Ste 301, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
(361) 883-1219
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I cannot make sense of the horrendous reviews I just read re: Deborah West. The experiences noted in those reviews are the exact opposite of what I’ve experienced. In fact, it makes me wonder if they have the right person. I have found Ms. West to be the consummate professional, with extreme compassion & empathy for my mental health. The woman I have come to know would NEVER scream at or mock ANYONE, much less a child. Ms. West is a kind, Christian woman & in my opinion, an excellent therapist. Though I can only speak from my own experiences, I just can’t imagine her treating anyone like what was described in earlier reviews. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone.
- Counseling
- English
- 1306956230
Deborah West accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Deborah West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
