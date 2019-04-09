Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Weinstock, DC
Overview
Dr. Deborah Weinstock, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY.
Locations
Deborah Weinstock Dc PC1069 OLD COUNTRY RD, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 932-5569
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr.Weinstock is awesome she is the doctor that ever got me really lose and well!
About Dr. Deborah Weinstock, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1689733446
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.
