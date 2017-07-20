See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Phoenix, AZ
Deborah Webster, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Deborah Webster, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Deborah Webster works at Phoenix Interfaith Counseling in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Interfaith Counseling
    2400 W Dunlap Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 685-6000
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jul 20, 2017
    Debbie is one of the best people I've ever met. I was a client for 2 yrs. She was my therapist, she taught a DBT class I took, as well as a parenting class at the same location. It's an understatement to say that she has helped me so much. I felt cared for and so comfortable in her presence. She is a wonderful listener with great feedback. She is empathetic and treated me like I was important. I don't think I could ever think of anything she could improve on. She's amazing. I recommend her 100%
    Amanda Madrid in Peoria, AZ — Jul 20, 2017
    About Deborah Webster, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124104526
