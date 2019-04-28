Deborah Weber, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Weber, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deborah Weber, LCSW is a Counselor in Maysville, KY.
Deborah Weber works at
Locations
-
1
Maysville Ob Gyn Family Health Center Pharmacy927 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056 Directions (606) 759-0490
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Weber?
She came highly recommended to me by friends. She also came highly recommended to me by my PCP. I found that she is kind and very good at her job. I applied all the advice from her and it has made me so much better.
About Deborah Weber, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1275604803
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Weber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Weber accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Deborah Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.