Deborah Turturro, NP

Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Deborah Turturro, NP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA. They graduated from Harbor UCLA MC and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.

Deborah Turturro works at Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura
    3418 Loma Vista Rd Ste B, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Disuse Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Related to Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 07, 2017
Wonderful people skills, go see her.
Ventura, CA — Sep 07, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Deborah Turturro, NP
About Deborah Turturro, NP

  • Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1457537763
Education & Certifications

  • Harbor UCLA MC
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura

Frequently Asked Questions

Deborah Turturro, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Turturro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Deborah Turturro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Deborah Turturro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Deborah Turturro works at Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Deborah Turturro’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Deborah Turturro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Turturro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Turturro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Turturro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

