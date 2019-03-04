See All Nurse Practitioners in Colorado Springs, CO
Deborah Tuffield, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deborah Tuffield, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Deborah Tuffield works at Uccs Health Circle Primary Care Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uccs Health Circle Primary Care Clinic
    4863 N Nevada Ave Ste 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 255-8001
Check your insurance
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2019
    Excellent
    CO — Mar 04, 2019
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386966463
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Tuffield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Tuffield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Tuffield works at Uccs Health Circle Primary Care Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Deborah Tuffield’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Deborah Tuffield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Tuffield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Tuffield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Tuffield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

