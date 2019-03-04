Deborah Tuffield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Tuffield, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deborah Tuffield, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Deborah Tuffield works at
Locations
Uccs Health Circle Primary Care Clinic4863 N Nevada Ave Ste 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 255-8001
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Deborah Tuffield, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386966463
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Tuffield accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Tuffield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Tuffield works at
4 patients have reviewed Deborah Tuffield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Tuffield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Tuffield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Tuffield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.