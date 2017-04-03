Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Thomas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Thomas, PHD is a Psychologist in West Springfield, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 75 State St, West Springfield, MA 01089 Directions (860) 794-4951
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas is absolutely amazing. She's approachable, practical and immediately impactful.
About Dr. Deborah Thomas, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1477579183
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
