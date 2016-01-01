Dr. Deborah Stec, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Stec, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Stec, PHD is a Psychologist in Waukesha, WI.
Dr. Stec works at
Locations
-
1
Deborah A Stec Phd Inc.2717 N Grandview Blvd Ste 202, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 513-0700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Deborah Stec, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1427278498
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stec has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stec accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stec works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stec. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.