Dr. Deborah Solomon, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Dr. Deborah Solomon, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashua, NH. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University

Dr. Solomon works at Lamora Psychological Associates in Nashua, NH with other offices in Chelmsford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LaMora Psychological Associates
    39 Simon St Ste 5, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 889-6848
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    2 Meeting House Rd Ste 2, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 337-1458
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Deborah Solomon, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1801993423
    • Georgetown University
    • Boston V.A. / Tufts Medical Center Consortium
    • Tufts University
