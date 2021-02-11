See All Clinical Psychologists in Rogers, AR
Deborah Smithyman, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Deborah Smithyman, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Deborah Smithyman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Rogers, AR. 

Deborah Smithyman works at Richard H. Barrett, II, Ph.D. in Rogers, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    DSM Associates Psychology Group
    211 N 34th St, Rogers, AR 72756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 202-9956
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah Smithyman?

    Feb 11, 2021
    She is great! I have been seeing her a few months and she is trying to help me piece together all of the puzzle that makes up me, and help me work on what is needed. I have never felt more comfortable talking with someone before. I had not dealt with traumas that happened to me over 25 years ago, and she is the first person I have found that I can trust and feel comfortable enough with to even talk about it. She cares about her patients and truly tries to help you with tools that can help you with even more than you had thought they could.
    Allyson M — Feb 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah Smithyman, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah Smithyman, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Smithyman to family and friends

    Deborah Smithyman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah Smithyman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Smithyman, PSY.

    About Deborah Smithyman, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952307548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Smithyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Smithyman works at Richard H. Barrett, II, Ph.D. in Rogers, AR. View the full address on Deborah Smithyman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Deborah Smithyman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Smithyman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Smithyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Smithyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah Smithyman, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.