See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Mission Viejo, CA
Deborah Sirkin, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Deborah Sirkin, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Deborah Sirkin, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    27001 La Paz Rd Ste 318, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 633-8813
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah Sirkin?

    Aug 25, 2017
    I have been a patient of Debbie Sirkin's, on and off, for many years, and she has continually shown the most nurturing and compassionate care. I've seen many other therapists in the past, and by far she excels at what she does. I have referred her to many friends and they have also been happy with her supportive treatment.
    Mission Viejo, CA — Aug 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah Sirkin, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah Sirkin, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Sirkin to family and friends

    Deborah Sirkin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah Sirkin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Sirkin, MFT.

    About Deborah Sirkin, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033442090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Sirkin, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Sirkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Sirkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Sirkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Deborah Sirkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Sirkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Sirkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Sirkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah Sirkin, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.