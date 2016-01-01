Deborah Shulgach, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Shulgach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Shulgach, APN
Overview
Deborah Shulgach, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Englewood, NJ.
Deborah Shulgach works at
Locations
-
1
North Hudson Community Action Corporation197 S Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 537-4442
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Shulgach?
About Deborah Shulgach, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972850220
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Shulgach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Shulgach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Shulgach works at
Deborah Shulgach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Shulgach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Shulgach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Shulgach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.