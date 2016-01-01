Deborah Saladin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Saladin, LPC
Overview
Deborah Saladin, LPC is a Counselor in Beaumont, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2911 Toccoa St, Beaumont, TX 77703 Directions (409) 923-9200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Saladin?
About Deborah Saladin, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1467963587
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Saladin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Saladin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Saladin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Saladin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Saladin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.