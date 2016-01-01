See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Overview

Deborah Robertson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Deborah Robertson works at Paragon Medical Associates in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medavail Pharmacy Inc.
    3048 E Baseline Rd Ste 109, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 632-1117
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Deborah Robertson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851394407
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Robertson works at Paragon Medical Associates in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Deborah Robertson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Deborah Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Robertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

