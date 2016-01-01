See All Counselors in Pflugerville, TX
Deborah Roberson, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deborah Roberson, LPC is a Counselor in Pflugerville, TX. 

Deborah Roberson works at Thriveworks Coaching and Counseling in Pflugerville, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thriveworks - Pflugerville
    2911 A W Grimes Blvd Ste 330, Pflugerville, TX 78660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 955-3074
    Thriveworks Coaching and Counseling - Bastrop
    1106 College St Ste E, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 521-3243
    Thriveworks Coaching and Counseling
    7701 N Lamar Blvd Ste 206, Austin, TX 78752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 649-2270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Bipolar Disorder
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Life Coaching
Marital Counseling
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Stress
Wellness Coaching
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Deborah Roberson, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407869068
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Roberson, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Roberson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Roberson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Roberson.

