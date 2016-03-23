See All Psychologists in Somerset, NJ
Deborah Riviere, EDD is a Psychologist in Somerset, NJ. 

Deborah Riviere works at ARS Clinical Psychotherapy, LLC in Somerset, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ars Clinical Psychotherapy LLC
    107 Cedar Grove Ln Ste 104, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 764-9775
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Mar 23, 2016
    I have had several therapists through out the years and I've stuck with Dr. Riviere because her treatment approach is the only one that worked for me. I trust her wholeheartedly. I'm not sure what I would do without her.
    Mar 23, 2016
    About Deborah Riviere, EDD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750469045
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Riviere has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Riviere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Riviere works at ARS Clinical Psychotherapy, LLC in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Deborah Riviere’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Deborah Riviere. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Riviere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Riviere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Riviere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

