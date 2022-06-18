See All Family Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Deborah Peterson, APRN

Family Medicine
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Deborah Peterson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Deborah Peterson works at Lee Physician Group - Family Medicine in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Physician Group - Family Medicine
    9131 College Pointe Ct Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 799-5106

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(9)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 18, 2022
Dr. Peterson takes her time & answered all my questions. Really like her as my new primary Dr.
— Jun 18, 2022
Photo: Deborah Peterson, APRN
About Deborah Peterson, APRN

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1841204005
Hospital Affiliations

  • HealthPark Medical Center

