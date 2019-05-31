Deborah Pattillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Pattillo, LMFT
Overview
Deborah Pattillo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ocala, FL.
Deborah Pattillo works at
Locations
Steve Curry Inc1111 NE 25th Ave Ste 504, Ocala, FL 34470 Directions (352) 351-2889Monday12:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Deborah Pattillo is very knowledgeable and personable therapist. She is compassionate with her care regarding marriage, family and mental health issues. I highly recommend Ms. Pattillo for her superior level of expertise and support.
About Deborah Pattillo, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1609920081
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Pattillo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Pattillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
