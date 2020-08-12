Deborah Patterson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Patterson, PA-C
Overview
Deborah Patterson, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Deborah Patterson works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Pittsburgh5500 Corporate Dr Ste 320, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 435-1170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Patterson?
Deborah is very knowledgeable and answers questions. She is kind with good bedside manner. I definitely recommend her.
About Deborah Patterson, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1255429668
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Patterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Patterson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Patterson works at
25 patients have reviewed Deborah Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.