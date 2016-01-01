Deborah Opacic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Opacic, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Deborah Opacic, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA.
Deborah Opacic works at
Allegheny Center-Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste B100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659302073
Deborah Opacic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Opacic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Opacic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Opacic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.