Deb Norton, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deb Norton, MS is a Counselor in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from MS National Louis University.
Deb Norton works at
Locations
Norton Psychological Services LLC1580 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 407, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (224) 406-1474Friday8:00am - 4:00pm
Norton Psychological Services LLC34121 N Us Highway 45, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (224) 406-1474Monday12:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 8:00pmThursday12:00pm - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
First, let me explain that I'm a Wanna-Be Patient of Deb Norton. Although she was not accepting new patients at the time I called, she nevertheless gave me 'above and beyond' assistance in finding another provider in my community that might be available, who would be a good fit for the specific needs we discussed. As a former entrepreneur of a mortgage company for 25 years, I realize that it was such a godsend to encounter someone with Deb's level of professionalism - who gave so freely of her time and expertise in these very harried times for all health professionals.
About Deb Norton, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1306044706
Education & Certifications
- MS National Louis University
- University Of Minnesota/Twin Cities
Deb Norton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deb Norton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deb Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Deb Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deb Norton.
