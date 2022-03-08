Deborah Mullins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Mullins, LMHC
Overview
Deborah Mullins, LMHC is a Counselor in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Deborah Mullins works at
Locations
Joseph H. Ward Associates Csw PC21 Fairmont Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (914) 557-4088
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Deborah Mullins has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life. She is kind, caring and empathetic. She provides a level of insight that is unmatchable. She has helped me hold myself accountable without being too hard on myself. I have had other therapists and never found such helpful feedback and advice the way that I have with her. Her honesty coupled with her warmth and insight has really made an impact on me and my life. I truly cannot recommend her enough.
About Deborah Mullins, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
3 patients have reviewed Deborah Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Mullins.
