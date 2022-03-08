See All Counselors in Poughkeepsie, NY
Deborah Mullins, LMHC is a Counselor in Poughkeepsie, NY. 

Deborah Mullins works at Joseph H. Ward Associates Csw PC in Poughkeepsie, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph H. Ward Associates Csw PC
    21 Fairmont Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 557-4088
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Mar 08, 2022
    Deborah Mullins has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life. She is kind, caring and empathetic. She provides a level of insight that is unmatchable. She has helped me hold myself accountable without being too hard on myself. I have had other therapists and never found such helpful feedback and advice the way that I have with her. Her honesty coupled with her warmth and insight has really made an impact on me and my life. I truly cannot recommend her enough.
    Jennifer — Mar 08, 2022
    About Deborah Mullins, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265777437
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Mullins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Mullins works at Joseph H. Ward Associates Csw PC in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Deborah Mullins’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Deborah Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Mullins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

