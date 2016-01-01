Deborah McLanahan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah McLanahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah McLanahan, NP
Overview
Deborah McLanahan, NP is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA.
Deborah McLanahan works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology2003 Lower State Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6647
-
2
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology920 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (267) 354-1440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah McLanahan?
About Deborah McLanahan, NP
- Dermatology
- English
- 1417921503
Education & Certifications
- Gwynedd Mercy College
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah McLanahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah McLanahan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah McLanahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah McLanahan works at
5 patients have reviewed Deborah McLanahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah McLanahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah McLanahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah McLanahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.