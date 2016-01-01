Dr. Deborah McKnight, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah McKnight, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah McKnight, PHD is a Psychologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA.
Dr. McKnight works at
Locations
1
CM Counsel523 Plymouth Rd Ste 215, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 825-9400
2
CM Counsel740 Springdale Dr Ste 102, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 524-0780Tuesday5:00pm - 11:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 11:00pmFriday5:00pm - 11:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
3
CM Counsel210 Mall Blvd Ste 204, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 808-5340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Independence Blue Cross
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah McKnight, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1750504650
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKnight has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKnight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKnight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.