Deborah McDowell, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah McDowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah McDowell, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deborah McDowell, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California State University, Bakersfield, California and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Deborah McDowell works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste B111, Bakersfield, CA 93301 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:45pmTuesday8:00am - 6:45pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah McDowell?
About Deborah McDowell, FNP
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1841262326
Education & Certifications
- California State University, Bakersfield, California
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Deborah McDowell using Healthline FindCare.
Deborah McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah McDowell works at
Deborah McDowell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah McDowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah McDowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah McDowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.