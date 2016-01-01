See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Deborah McDowell, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Deborah McDowell, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California State University, Bakersfield, California and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Deborah McDowell works at Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste B111, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Deborah McDowell, FNP

  • Family Medicine
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1841262326
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • California State University, Bakersfield, California
Hospital Affiliations

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

