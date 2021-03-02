Dr. Longano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Longano, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Longano, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2400 Augusta Dr Ste 312, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 952-4842
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Longano to anyone seeking therapy. Dr. Longano is an outstanding therapist and psychologist. She helped our family navigate some very difficult issues with kindness, expertise and wisdom. I have gladly recommended several family members and friends who have been equally pleased with the results of their therapy.
About Dr. Deborah Longano, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1255487088
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Longano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longano.
