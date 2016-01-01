Dr. Deborah Libero, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Libero, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Libero, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oldwick, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 48 Old Tpke, Oldwick, NJ 08858 Directions (908) 439-3456
- 2 152 Oldwick Rd, Oldwick, NJ 08858 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Libero?
About Dr. Deborah Libero, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1689731523
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libero accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.