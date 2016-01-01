See All Counselors in West Hartford, CT
Super Profile

Deborah Krevalin, LPC

Relationship Counseling
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deborah Krevalin, LPC is a Relationship Counselor in West Hartford, CT. 

Deborah Krevalin works at Deborah Krevalin Counseling and Coaching in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deborah offers in-office appointments at West Hartford Holistic Counseling Center
    17 S Highland St, West Hartford, CT 06119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 258-4171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Photo: Deborah Krevalin, LPC
    About Deborah Krevalin, LPC

    Specialties
    • Relationship Counseling
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336510940
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Gosnold on Cape Cod, Emerson House, Addiction and Mental Health Residential Treatment
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Vermont
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Krevalin, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Krevalin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Krevalin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Krevalin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Krevalin works at Deborah Krevalin Counseling and Coaching in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Deborah Krevalin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Deborah Krevalin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Krevalin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Krevalin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Krevalin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

