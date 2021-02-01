Deborah Kos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Kos, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deborah Kos, PSY is a Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Deborah Kos works at
Locations
Carol Henry Lpcc PC4810 Hardware Dr Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 289-1392Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:30pmWednesday6:30am - 9:30pmThursday6:30am - 9:30pmFriday6:30am - 9:30pmSaturday6:30am - 9:30pmSunday6:30am - 9:30pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kos is awesome I have been seeing her for several years now. I don’t know what world the people are on that left a one star review, they might possibly made a mistake and walked into the wrong office. She is empathetic, compassionate, and understanding. I have never had a problem with her prescribing the right medication to me and when she tells me it will not work I listen to her. Why?....... cause she is my doctor! I highly recommend her to any one that needs a good prescribing psychiatrist. You will not be let down!
About Deborah Kos, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1477585990
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Kos accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Kos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Deborah Kos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Kos.
