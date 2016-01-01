Deborah Korn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Korn, PSY
Overview
Deborah Korn, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Cambridge, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 240 Concord Ave Ste 2, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 492-5050
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Korn?
About Deborah Korn, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417980574
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Korn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Korn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Korn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Korn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Korn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.