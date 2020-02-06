Dr. Deborah Kirschbaum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Kirschbaum, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Advanced Behavioral Care Inc. A Psychological Corp.19712 MacArthur Blvd Ste 110, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 215-5400Monday1:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 8:00pmFriday1:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
So welcoming, and professional I highly recommend Dr. Kirschbaum.
- Clinical Psychology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Kirschbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschbaum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirschbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirschbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.