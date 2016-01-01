Deborah Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Kelly, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deborah Kelly, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Valhalla, NY.
Deborah Kelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westchester Health Medical PC465 Columbus Ave Ste 370, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 769-1600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Kelly?
About Deborah Kelly, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205025814
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Kelly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Kelly works at
3 patients have reviewed Deborah Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.